Bennett: Shabbat is the Garden of Eden

Former Defense Minister, MK Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, writes about his appreciation for Shabbat

Former Defense Minister, MK Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, writes about his appreciation for Shabbat:

Shabbat. As a child when I heard the song "Why isn't every day Shabbat" I really did not agree with the words.

"An entire day when everything is forbidden is too much!" I felt. You can't turn on a light. You can't watch TV. You can't take a ride in a car. Forbidden, forbidden, forbidden.

Yet today as a 48-year-old father -- what happiness! It's a Garden of Eden. Quiet. Family. Children. Calm. Kiddush. Shalom aleichem (peace upon you) sung to the welcoming angels. Eshet Chayil (woman of valor) sung to my wife. The blessing over my children is recited. Many songs are sung. The Torah portion of the week is discussed.

Heart to heart conversations and games with the children. No iphone. No Facebook. Nothing. Just connecting with family, connecting with God, connecting with our Jewish roots.