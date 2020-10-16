

Watch: Shabbat melody from Northern IDF base Staff Sgt. Yitzhak Eliezer welcomes the Shabbat with this special rendition of Shalom Aleichem from his base in northern Israel. Arutz Sheva ,

IDF Spokesman Unit IDF Soldiers “Shalom Aleichem” is the traditional melody Jews sing to welcome the Shabbat. Staff Sgt. Yitzhak Eliezer welcomes the Shabbat with this special rendition of the song from his base in northern Israel.



