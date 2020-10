Protesters gathered despite a freshly-imposed decree banning groups of more than four people

South China Morning Post reports that thousands of Thai protesters gathered at one of Bangkok’s busiest intersections yesterday (Thursday) despite a freshly-imposed decree banning groups of more than four people.

According to the report, the move is deemed as part of the Thai government’s crackdown on the country’s ongoing youth-led pro-democracy movement.

More than 20 people, including leading activists, were arrested overnight after the ban was introduced.