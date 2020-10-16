Government outlines new corona guidelines

Guidelines issued by the government as a first stage in exiting the lockdown will take effect on Sunday and be re-evaluated on October 31st

The new corona guidelines issued by the government as a first stage in exiting the lockdown will take effect on Sunday and be re-evaluated on October 31st. The guidelines are as follows:

1. Businesses that do not serve the public may reopen.

2. Takeout orders from restaurants will be permitted.

3. Opening of daycare centers and kindergartens for children up to 6 years of age.

4. Opening nature reserves, national parks, and beaches

5. Opening of Temple Mount, Western Wall plaza, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, according to a plan that will be determined by the Ministry of Health

6. Freedom to travel more than 1 kilometer from your residence

7. Freedom to travel to other residences as long as limitations on crowds are followed

8. Crowd up to 20 permitted outdoors, crowd up to 10 indoors

9. Athletes on national sports teams can hold practices

If the morbidity rate increases, a tightening of coronavirus guidelines will occur