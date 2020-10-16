Adelsons support Trump campaign - give 75$ million

According to a report in Politico, the Adelsons gave $75 million to a super PAC that flooded battleground states with anti-Biden ads

According to a report in Politico, Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson gave $75 million to a super PAC that flooded battleground states with anti-Joe Biden ads in September.

According to the report, the Adelsons gave the massive sum to Preserve America PAC, accounting for roughly 90 percent of the group’s fundraising in September.

So far, the Adelsons gave Republican candidates and committees a sum of approx. $176 million for the 2020 election cycle, according to FEC data quoted by Politico.