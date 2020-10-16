Pfizer proceeding with Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla: Pfizer expects to have the safety data in the third week of November

According to a report by CNBC Pfizer expects to provide safety data and file for authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech in late November, delaying any clarity on the vaccine until after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

The report noted that Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla noted in a letter posted on its website that the filing depended on several factors, including data on effectiveness that may or may not be available by late October.

Based on current trial enrollment and dosing pace, Pfizer expects to have the safety data in the third week of November, Bourla said.

A filing for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could come ‘soon after’ that data is ready, Bourla said.