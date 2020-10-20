Is Trump really the best president for Israel?

Democrats are working to convince pro-Israel voters that Joe Biden would also be a good president for Israel.

During the last four years, President Donald Trump set a standard that no president has set before him: he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the American embassy to it. He recognized the Golan Heights and also considered the issue of annexation.

Democrats argue ahead of the election that their candidate Joe Biden will be good for Israel. While it is possible that Biden is less connected to the plan of the century, the bottom line in the meantime seems to be promoting the region.

The Democratic Party wants to produce a thought that America will be better in all aspects, including Israel, if a president is elected on their behalf.