The more one tangles and hassles about and against the lockdown the worse the virus gets (it seems).

New Olim from France arrive in Israel

Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about the mind, soul and heart of a person going through the lockdown.

According to Minskoff, such lockdowns can be therapeutic to the soul (neshama) even though the process is rough.

The lockdowns facilitates bringing the innermost to the outermost of the soul (neshama, heart) thus making Aliyah intrinsically; the best form of adjustment.