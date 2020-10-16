'US presidential election is a lot closer than people think'

Top Biden campaign official downplays polls showing Biden leading Trump by wide margin. 'The race is far closer than people think.'

A senior Biden campaign official pushed back on polls showing the former Vice President with a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump, declaring that the race is “far closer” than most people believe.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, said Thursday that most polls of the race have failed to capture just how competitive it actually is.

“Early voting is already underway in many states,” Dillon tweeted. “Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer.”

“The next few weeks are going to be hard.”

Biden currently leads Trump in nationwide polling by an average of 9.4 points, according to RealClearPolitics’ rolling average of polls, and leads Trump in every major battleground state, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Michigan.