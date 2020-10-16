Poll: Likud 28, Yamina 21

54% of Israelis say Netanyahu needs to resign, with 28% of Likud voters backing call on PM to step down, new poll shows.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would likely win reelection if new elections were held today, despite a growing number of voters who believe he should resign – including a large number of former Likud voters.

According to the new poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, if new elections were held today, the Likud would win 28 seats – down from the 36 it won in March, but up one from last week’s Panels Politics poll.

The right-wing – religious bloc as a whole would win 65 seats, up from 58 currently, the poll found, compared to 46 for the left-wing – Arab bloc, and nine seats for Yisrael Beytenu.

The rightist Yamina party would become the second largest Knesset faction with 21 seats, the poll found, down one seat compared to last week, but up from six seats the party won in the March election.

The Likud’s coalition partner, Blue and White, would fall to just nine seats if new elections were held today, down from 15 seats.

The center-left Yesh Atid-Telem alliance, which currently has 16 seats, would rise to 17 seats if new elections were held today, while the Joint Arab List would fall from 15 seats to 14.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held steady at nine seats, while United Torah Judaism maintains its seven seats.

The far-left Meretz party gained one seat in the new poll, rising from five seats in last week’s poll to six mandates – twice what the party won in March.

Labor, Otzma Yehudit, the Jewish Home, Gesher, and Derech Eretz all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The poll also found that more than half (54%) of Israelis believe Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should resign from politics.

That includes over a quarter (28%) of voters who backed Likud in the March election.

Just 36% of voters say Netanyahu should not resign.