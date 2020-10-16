Jewish leaders welcome Twitter's rejection of Holocaust denial

Conference of Presidents praises Twitter for its decision to remove content that denies the reality of the Holocaust.

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed Twitter’s decision to remove posts that deny the Holocaust.

"We thank Twitter for its decision to remove content that denies the reality of the Holocaust, as well as its unequivocal denunciation of anti-Semitism and hateful conduct,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

“Coming days after a similar move by Facebook, this development is an encouraging sign of progress in the increasingly urgent fight against Jew-hatred that is on the rise at home and abroad,” they added.

“Social media platforms can and should be a force for good, and these new policies demonstrate that there can be a balance between freedom of speech and rejection of hate. We hope to see more platforms follow suit in the days ahead," the statement concluded.

Twitter’s decision came days after Facebook announced it would block posts denying the Holocaust. The company’s move reversed a stance by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

The company said it changed course after more data emerged, including a study showing almost a quarter of 18- to 39-year-old adults in the US thought the Holocaust was a myth or was exaggerated.

Facebook was responding to a campaign by Holocaust survivors urging Zuckerberg to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site.

Co-ordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign uses Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech.

Zuckerberg raised the ire of the Claims Conference and others with comments in 2018 to the tech website Recode that posts denying the Nazi annihilation of 6 million Jews would not necessarily be removed.

He said at the time he did not think Holocaust deniers were “intentionally” getting it wrong, and that as long as posts were not calling for harm or violence, even offensive content should be protected.

After an outcry, Zuckerberg clarified that while he personally found “Holocaust denial deeply offensive” he believed that “the best way to fight offensive bad speech is with good speech.”