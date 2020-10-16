PA registers eight more deaths from coronavirus

Since the start of the pandemic, the PA has registered 56,999 cases and 463 deaths.

The Palestinian Authority's “health ministry” reported eight more deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the death toll from the virus in PA territories to 463.

The youngest among the eight deaths in the past 24 hours was 36 years old and the oldest was 92 years old. The ages of the others ranged from 56 to 86.

In the last day, 442 new cases have been diagnosed in PA territories, and since the start of the pandemic, 56,999 Palestinian Arabs have been infected and 49,934 have recovered.

36 patients are in intensive care, of whom six are connected to respirators.

In recent days, two senior PLO officials have tested positive for the virus. On Sunday it was announced that PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi had tested positive and would cancel any official engagements and scheduled events until she fully recovers.

News of Ashrawi’s diagnosis came days after senior Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Erekat is considered to be a high-risk individual after he underwent a lung transplant at a hospital in Virginia in 2017.

On Sunday, Erekat’s daughter Dalal said her father is in stable condition and is not suffering from complications.