'UAE agreement creates new axis with an Arab-Muslim state'

Yamina MK: The Israeli government must expand construction in all parts of our country - in the Galilee, the Negev, Judea and Samaria.

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) voted on Thursday in favor of the historic peace agreement between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In a speech at the Knesset plenum, Sofer said that "the agreement creates a new axis with an Arab-Muslim state - which bypasses the Israeli-Arab conflict here in the Land of Israel. The agreement has economic and strategic significance."

"This agreement, and not by chance, is named after Abraham our forefather. Abraham was a man of action and he walked in our land and even purchased the Cave of the Patriarchs and was followed by the rest of our ancestors, such as Jacob who bought the plot of land and King David who bought Mount Moriah,” he said.

"The Israeli government should not be content with mere declarations but should innovate, deepen and expand construction and land in all parts of our country - in the Galilee, in the Negev, in Judea and Samaria. God will give strength to his people, God will bless his people with peace," MK Sofer added.

The Knesset voted to approve the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates by a majority of 80-13.

All 13 votes against the deal came from members of the predominantly Arab Joint List party.