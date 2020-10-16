Twitter experiences major outage

For about an hour and a half, users could not send or see new tweets. Company says there is no evidence of a breach.

Twitter experienced a major outage on Thursday, with users across the world affected.

The outage began shortly after 5:30 p.m. EDT, with users reporting problems sending tweets and refreshing their timelines.

Users had seen error messages including "something went wrong" and "Tweet failed: There's something wrong. Please try again later."

Tweets began reappearing shortly after 7:00 p.m. EDT.

“We have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we’re currently investigating internal causes,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

A statement posted via the TwitterSupport account read, “Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.”

“We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.”

Twitter’s last major outage occurred in February of this year, noted The Verge. That outage still allowed users to circumvent that outage by scheduling tweets, but this was not a useable workaround during Thursday’s outage.