Is the world on auto pilot, or is G-d still running the show?

The constant renewal of all creation: Our chance to forget about everything we thought we knew, and start again.

The festivals of Tishrei have concluded and this Shabbat we begin the yearly cycle of Torah readings once again, starting over with the first portion of the book of Genesis – parashat B’reishith.

The process of renewal that we have all participated in during this intense holiday season, is now manifest as the renewal of all creation.

But the truth is that just as G-d brought forth all of creation from nothing, so too He continues to create the world anew each day.

This belief is the secret of our own renewal – and our connection with G-d in our lives. Is man in search of G-d, or is G-d in search of man?

Tune in to this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast as our hosts, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman, ponder the mysteries of creation, and discuss lessons of this Torah portion against the backdrop of the modern yet timeless mysteries of contemporary man’s inflated ego and society’s desperate effort to deny G-d’s involvement in our lives.