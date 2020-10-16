Biden flies with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Biden's campaign says he does not require quarantine after flying on airplane with person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden flew on an airplane with a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 but Biden was not in close contact with the person and there is no need for him to quarantine, his campaign said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

“Vice President Biden was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with this individual at any time,” the statement said, adding they both wore masks during the flights, which occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

“Given these facts, we have been advised by the Vice President’s doctor and the campaign’s medical advisors that there is no need for the Vice President to quarantine,” the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both Biden and Harris have tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times in the last week, and Biden's campaign said he tested negative again on Thursday.

Biden, who shared a debate stage with President Donald Trump two weeks ago before the President tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative in two subsequent tests.

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debated one another in Utah last week. During the debate, the candidates were 12 feet apart from each other and with plexiglass between them in order to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.