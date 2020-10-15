Editor of Israel Hayom: American Jews should vote for Trump

Arutz Sheva interiewed editor of Israel Hayom Boaz Bismuth who called on US Jews to help re-elect 'the best President Israel has seen'.

Arutz Sheva interviewed editor of Israel Hayom Boaz Bismuth. Asked what he thought of polls projecting a landslide election victory for Joe Biden and the Democrats, Bismuth evoked previous elections in France and the U.S., as well Netanyahu's last-minute triumph over Shimon Peres in 1996. Bismuth said that in those cases –as well as Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, numerous polls failed to make the right prediction.

Bismuth also pointed out that the upcoming elections feature two "game-changers:" the coronavirus and President Trump, whom "whether you like him or not, is a 'special phenomenon.'"

Asked about the difference in the candidates' approach towards Israel, Bismuth said President Trump had gone through with everything he promised in his election campaign and was the best American president Israel has seen thus far. He called on American Jews to maintain their loyalty to their religious and national heritage, and support someone who'd ensure the Western Wall remained Israeli territory. The Israel Hayom editor clarified that Biden was a "friend of Israel's" and that those supporting him could still be staunch Zionists.

Bismuth recalled how Menachem Begin's supporters would try to hide their political preference in the 1970's and late 60's "so that their neighbors wouldn't think they weren't very educated" and said the possibility of this being "The November Surprise" "where all the discreet [Trump supporters] return Trump to the White House."