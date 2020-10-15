Yossi Dagan: Happy day for Samaria

The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration today approved the construction of about 1,000 new housing units in Samaria.

Har Bracha received a building permit for 286 housing units, which is expected to increase the community by 50%, while Tapuach is expected to add 133 housing units in a historic development.

211 homes are to be constructed in Yitzhar which is expected to double the size of the outpost and allow for the construction of public institutions. 74 housing units were also approved for the Einav community of Samaria.

The approvals come following strenuous efforts on the part of the Engineering Division of the Samaria Regional Council, led by Yossi Dagan, and in full cooperation with local community leaders.

"This is a happy day for Samaria," said Dagan. "[New construction] in Har Bracha, Yitzhar, Einav and Tapuach is another step on the way to a million residents in this beautiful region of the country. I would like to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu, Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Ronen Peretz, head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Rassan Aliyan, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Speaker of the Knesset, Yariv Levin, Amana CEO Ze'ev "Zambish" Hever, Council Engineer Yehuda Alkalei and council staff members, and local leadership.

"While we're very content with today's developments, I call on the Prime Minister not to stop here. We're overfilled with joy, but it is a drop in the ocean with sovereignty falling off the agenda. The expectation now is that construction and strengthening of the settlement movement will increase tenfold," concluded Dagan.