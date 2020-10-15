Netanyahu: If numbers go up we will tighten lockdown again

PM addresses easing of current lockdown, says exit must be gradual and gains from the lockdown must not be "wasted."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset plenum this Thursday evening during a discussion on the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In his opening remarks, Netanyahu referred to the easing of the lockdown which was decided by the Coronavirus Cabinet this afternoon. ''Many countries in Europe have passed us in morbidity, we have taken the step they are afraid to take. The lockdown is working. In order that the lockdown is not wasted, it must be gradually phased out while adhering to the outline of the Health Ministry. We did not deviate from the outline presented. We will move from stage to stage according to the indices'.'

"We want to reach 250 infected a day. If we see, G-d forbid, that despite our efforts the numbers go up, then at the end of two weeks we will stop and tighten the restrictions again," the prime minister clarified.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein presented earlier tonight the plan for the easing of the lockdown which was decided on by the Coronavirus Cabinet.

"There is still a long way to go and we will do it together," Edelstein said. ''We have to do everything to make sure the exit from the lockdown is gradual. This is not a victory party, we are worried about an outbreak in the pre-schools."

He said, "Every time there are additional reliefs and we go through a phase - there will be a certain increase in morbidity." He emphasized that high schools should not be opened even if they are boarding schools, and whoever does so will be in violation of the law.

"We will open the pre-schools on Sunday if there is no unpleasant surprise in the data. There is currently no approval to open high schools - the next round of changes and relief will be in two weeks, so that we do not have to lockdown a third time," the health minister said.