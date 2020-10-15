DM Benny Gantz: Virus numbers down thanks to compliance on the part of Israel's citizens

Gantz said COVID-19 numbers in Israel were down thanks to the cooperation of a majority of the country's citizens.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the end of the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting today (Thursday, October 15, 2020) that COVID-19 numbers in Israel were down thanks to the cooperation of a majority of the country's citizens with health safety guidelines.

"A short time ago, we voted to implement the initial stage of exiting from the COVID-19 lockdown. The step was made possible with the help of cooperation from most of Israel's citizens across sectorial divides, who've complied with safety regulations, leading to a decrease in the national infection rate," said Gantz.

The Defense Minister went on to say that while the state was taking on small steps towards exiting the lockdown, "the virus is alive and well, and I ask each and every one of you to continue complying with Ministry of Health directives, wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, a high level of hygiene, and wash your hands upon returning home." "The infection rate in the country is still very high and we're losing hundreds on a weekly basis," added Gantz.

The Coronavirus Cabinet approved the reopening of businesses closed to visitors on Thursday afternoon as well as the abolition of the 1,000 meter limit on leaving the house.

The changes are to take effect Sunday afternoon.

Beaches and parks will also be permitted to open. The number of worshippers allowed at the Western Wall will be increased and restaurants will be allowed to offer take-outs.