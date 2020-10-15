Cabinet decides: Businesses can open, no limit to leaving home

Many lockdown restrictions to be lifted starting Sunday, including opening of beaches and parks. Decision on schools to be made later.

The Coronavirus Cabinet approved the opening of businesses which do not operate with audiences or open reception hours on Thursday afternoon as well as the abolition of the 1,000 meter limit on leaving the house.

The changes will come into effect on Sunday afternoon.

Beaches and parks will also be permitted to open. The number of worshippers allowed at the Western Wall will be increased and restaurants will be allowed to offer take out.

The ministers will vote on the reopening of the education system later this evening.