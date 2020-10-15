Twitter blocks Trump campaign account

Trump campaign's twitter account locked for attempting to share video calling Joe Biden a liar over New York Post article on his son Hunter.

Twitter blocked the account of the Trump reelection campaign on Thursday after the campaign attempted to share a video accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his son Hunter's job which a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump campaign social media manager Mike Hahn shared a screenshot on his personal account of the message he receive when he attempted to access the campaign account: “Your account has been locked.”

The tweet which got the account block stated: “Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years."

Twitter accused the Trump campaign of “violating our rules against posting private information” with the tweet.

“Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article,” Hahn wrote. “19 days out from the election.”

The tweet referenced a recent New York Post report on emails revealing that Hunter Biden introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, about a year before then-Vice President Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

The email from Pozharskyi read: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure."

Joe Biden claimed in 2019 that he had “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Hunter Biden received a salary of $50,000 a month from Burisma.

Social media companies have come under fire for censoring the New York Post story. Earlier, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted the company took "unacceptable" action when it prevented users from tweeting about the article.

Twitter admitted that “this was unacceptable behavior” to block users from sharing the article. Users who tried to share the story were given a message stating that "we are unable to complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as potentially harmful".

Twitter said it had limited the ability to share the article due to doubts "about the source of the materials posted on it, for fear that they were obtained through a hack into Hunter Biden's private email".

However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is adamant that this was a mistake on the part of the company. “Our communication surrounding actions in the New York Post article wasn't great. Blocking URL sharing by tweeting with zero explanations of why we're blocking is unacceptable," Dorsey tweeted.