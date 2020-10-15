Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg asks: Should I fly to UAE?

Petah Tikva mayor calls on residents to express position on question of whether he should join delegation of local government to UAE.

The Mayor of Petah Tikva published on his Facebook page a request to city residents to express their position on the question of joining a delegation of representatives from local government in Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

"Dear residents," Greenberg writes, "I'd like to hear your true opinion regarding the offer to attach me to a local government delegation for a trip to the UAE next month."

"On the one hand I am an avid Zionist," the mayor clarifies, "who does not leave the country and in truth almost from the city at all. On the other hand, this is an important delegation to a significant country at this time. On the other hand, we are in a difficult time because of the corona crisis and the need to manage the crisis in real time and with all means, so the absence is problematic and for various other issues."

"Really, your opinion is important to me," Greenberg concludes, "because from beginning to end I am here only for you and everything I do only for you and in your name."