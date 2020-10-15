After 20 years Pnei Kedem officially recognized in Land Registry

Gush Etzion head congratulates community: 'We are partners in this historic step of strengthening our hold on the land of our ancestors.”

A festive atmosphere today is discernible in Gush Etzion, following yesterday’s approval of 1,100 housing units in the communities in Metzad, Kfar Eldad, and Har Gilo. This, after the meeting of the Higher Planning Council approved 120 units the community, along with official Land Registry recognition after two decades.

The Higher Planning Council today issued the second part of their historical decision: 80 new housing units were approved, while the existing 40 units were officially recognized bringing the total to 120 homes.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman welcomed the move by reciting the “Shechiyanu” prayer and saying, “Congratulations to the community of Pnei Kedem, to Gush Etzion, and to all of Judea and Samaria. We are partners in this historic step of strengthening our hold on the land of our ancestors.”

Ne’eman added, “The official registration of communities and the construction of new homes is real news. Beyond the current challenges that we are all currently preoccupied with, we must also be working on other crucial and long-lasting issues such as planting roots and improving the land. We send our gratitude to the Prime Minister of Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for not letting this issue fall by the wayside. International relations are important, as are issues here in the Land of Israel – namely establishing, expanding, and strengthening our communities, which are the true steps towards Israeli and Jewish sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”