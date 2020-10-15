Efrat Mayor to Yesha Council head: Trump is a true friend, you stopped the annexation

Mayor of Efrat Oded Revivi responded to remarks made by Yesha Council head David Elhayani against President Trump.

"In contradiction to the statements of the chairman of the Yesha council, President Trump is a true friend of the Israeli settlements," Revivi stated. "Thousands of planning and construction permits are a testimony for that."

Revivi, who until recently was in charge on Yesha's council for foreign affairs, reacted to his chairman's statement "I will not miss president Trump, he is not a friend of mine".

According to Revivi, Trump is "a true friend of Israel and the Israeli settlements. No other president gave such legitimacy to the settling in Judea and Samaria. It is not surprising that ambassador David Friedman became part of this family and visited the settlements dozens of times" .

He added that "the chairman of Yesha's council himself stopped the annexation and shouted danger. We now witness over 5,000 permits for new constructions, this is not a freeze."

Revivi said prime minister Netanyahu and defense minister Gantz did impressive political planning prior to these permits. "The annexation might seem far nowadays, but Trump's peace plan- peace to prosperity- allows us to build and expand".