MK Betzalel Smotrich: 'Lapid doesn't deserve to lead the people'

National Union Chairman: 'Whoever heard Lapid's horror show in Knesset understands why there's no chance this man will ever be PM.'

National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich criticized the speech by opposition leader MK Yair Lapid in a discussion approving the agreements with the United Arab Emirates.

"Anyone who has now heard Lapid's horror show in the Knesset plenum understands why there's no chance this man will ever be prime minister of Israel," Smotrich estimated.

He said, "Anyone unable to rise to the greatness of the hour, to be matter-of-fact in this historic moment, and to put aside the political clashes isn't worthy to lead this people.

"Let it be clear: I personally have a lot of bellyaches and questions about this agreement. In my speech in the Knesset later today, I will address this," Smotrich noted.

"It is possible and necessary to criticize the substance of the matter and it is also permissible to oppose. But with matter-of-factness and while suppressing the instinct of small politics. For any time and for any purpose under heaven. Lapid is simply disconnected," he added.