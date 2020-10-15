Executive Pay Reduction Law draft published

In accordance with the initiative by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and government decision, the Finance Minister today distributed a memorandum of law for public comments, proposing there be a 10% reduction in salaries of officials listed in the proposed law.

The value of the reduction per year is estimated at NIS 70 million and will apply according to the legal memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, alternate Prime Minister, ministers, deputy ministers, judges, the state Comptroller, the Governor of the Bank of Israel, and his deputy, mayors and deputy mayors, and city rabbis, as part of a temporary order until the end of 2021. The reduction is expected to apply to about 1,000 officials and will save about NIS 70 million a year.

Also, following the coronavirus outbreak, this year a sharp increase in the average wage in the economy is expected, so it is proposed in the memorandum of law that this year no salary update be made for public office holders.

The memorandum of law, which was circulated today for public comment, is expected to be submitted to the government for approval in ten days, so the Knesset can approve the bill as soon as possible.

According to Finance Minister Yisrael Katz: "When I took office as Finance Minister, I decided to cut 10% from my salary. As a personal example, I initiated the salary reduction for other officials, including ministers and deputy ministers, Knesset members, judges, and more, according to which the salary update for these officers will not be carried out in 2021.

"We are in a difficult time and need solidarity and mutual responsibility. I congratulate everyone who joined the initiative and cut his salary and the government members who unanimously supported the government decision. Our personal example as elected officials is always important and especially at this time," the Minister added.