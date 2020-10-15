Is Twitter in the service of Biden?

Are social networks taking sides in the U.S. election? Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted the company took "unacceptable" action when it prevented users from tweeting an article published in the New York Post.

The article revealed how Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic presidential candidate, made the introduction between his father, who then served as Obama's vice president, and a senior member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, despite Hunter Biden's denials that he used his father's status to promote his business in Ukraine.

The paper revealed Hunter Biden's correspondence proving that Biden the son introduced an energy company executive to his father in Washington, shortly after Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings for $50,000 a month.

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to Washington D.C. and giving me the opportunity to meet your father and spend time together. It is truly an honor and pleasure," read an email written by Vadim Pozharsky, a senior Ukrainian energy company officer to Joe Biden's son.

Twitter admitted that “this was unacceptable behavior” to block users from sharing the article. Users who tried to share the story were given a message stating that "we are unable to complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as potentially harmful".

Twitter said it had limited the ability to share the article due to doubts "about the source of the materials posted on it, for fear that they were obtained through a hack into Hunter Biden's private email".

However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is adamant that this was a mistake on the part of the company. “Our communication surrounding actions in the New York Post article wasn't great. Blocking URL sharing by tweeting with zero explanations of why we're blocking is unacceptable," Dorsey tweeted.