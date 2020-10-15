UAE agreement to be submitted for Knesset approval

Plenum to hold special discussion on agreement for which more than 100 speakers signed up. Parts of opposition will support.

The agreement with the United Arab Emirates will be brought today for approval in the Knesset plenum, that will convene for a special discussion. At the beginning of the debate, Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin will speak.

After him, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will present the agreement, followed by opposition head and Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid.

Afterwards, there will be a personal debate, for which as of yesterday nearly 100 Knesset Members registered, and at the end of which there will be a vote on approving the agreement.

Earlier this week, the government unanimously approved the treaty between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of the special cabinet meeting: "Today I bring to the government the historic peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates. This is the first peace agreement that Israel has signed in more than 25 years. At the same time we are concluding agreements with Bahrain. In other words, we will make peace with two Arab countries at the same time."

According to Netanyahu, "This agreement differs from its predecessors in that Israel does not give up any territory. Second, the economic component is very dominant in it, and the economic changes will benefit all Israeli citizens. Third, this agreement is accompanied by opening the skies, opening the skies of Saudi Arabia to Israeli planes, planes from Israel and planes to Israel. This means that Israel ceases to be a dead end, but becomes a major crossroads.

"It's also important to say that this means change not only in geographical terms, but also in geopolitical and economic terms. I have no doubt that one of the side effects associated with this historic move is another historic change - Chevron, one of the largest energy companies in the world, decided to enter Israel, to invest in gas emissions from the water, which will also put billions into the State coffers, and they've always been sensitive to what's happening in the Gulf states' attitude toward Israel."

The Prime Minister stressed that the agreement with the Emirates is based on "peace through strength": "Peace, not through concessions that will weaken Israel and endanger it, but peace through the strength of Israel. This perception has accompanied me for many years, I wrote about it 25 years ago. I wrote that the prevailing view that we will achieve peace with Arab countries only if we appease the Arabs with far-reaching concessions that will weaken us is wrong.

"Rather, we need to achieve peace and can achieve peace out of Arab conviction that we are an existing fact here, out of our strength which is unquestionable."

To read the entire agreement in the original Hebrew, click here.