Ben Gurion Airport prepares to open skies

Almost three weeks after the start of the holiday closure, which included a ban on purchasing plane tickets and leaving the country, the decision is set to expire and Ben Gurion Airport is preparing to resume departing flights.

From now, Israelis may purchase plane tickets, travel to Ben Gurion Airport, and fly without restriction. Last night there was already a wave of purchases of plane tickets by Israeli citizens.

Those returning from a red state will be required to be in 14-day isolation and those who return from green countries will not be required to be isolated at all.

Flight ticket prices at this time are considered cheap as companies want as many people as possible to use their services after the losses accrued during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The catering complexes at Ben Gurion Airport will be opened with the resumption of flights and 45 tables will be placed, with physical distancing.

It is estimated that the duty-free shops, most of which have not yet been activated, will return to full operation and will receive an exception to operate.