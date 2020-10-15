'The right thing to do would be to approve a budget'

MK Hila Shay Vazan (Blue and White) spoke about the controversy over the budget in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"The most responsible thing for the public right now would be to pass a budget that gives the public certainty of where they are going, both economically and health-wise. I hope that the Likud will put the public interest ahead of any other interest and pass the budget with us responsibly," she said.

Asked about the alliance with the Likud, Shay Vazan replied, "We entered the unity government and our party chairman made the decision and paid a heavy price for it. We see our importance within the coalition also in protecting the rule of law and leading state policy."

"As for the coronavirus, there is a deep distrust of the public in our handling of the crisis and we need to be attentive to the public and work collaboratively to make the right decisions and for the public to feel that the public interest is paramount. If we do not restore the public trust that was lost, it will be very difficult to resolve this crisis," she added.

"The lockdown needs to end right now and, with unreasonable provisions such as the 1,000-meter limit and other irrational restrictions, we are losing the faith of the public. We must ensure that the guidelines are reasonable.”

"The gap in the country is felt in Israeli society and I say this with great pain. We, as elected officials, have a duty to mend the rift and close it," concluded Shay Vazan.