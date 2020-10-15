Minister Gila Gamliel infected three members of her staff

The details of the epidemiological investigation show that Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel infected three staff members from her office with coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the three are the director general of the Ministry of Environmental Protection David Yahalomi, its chief of staff and another adviser.

Gamliel met with the three in her office after she went to Tiberias to pray in a synagogue on Yom Kippur, and infected all three.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health claimed that Gamliel had cooperated with the investigation, but the records from the set of epidemiological investigations obtained by Channel 12 News, the date of Yom Kippur shows her location as Tel Aviv.

Only in a comment that was added later was it noted that Gamliel visited a synagogue on Yom Kippur and that she was the one who informed those who were there that they should go into isolation, meaning that the investigator did not have to locate them himself. Nowhere in the recordings does the name of the city of Tiberias appear.

Gamliel came under fire after violating the lockdown restrictions and then trying to conceal the violation from health officials.

After Gamliel tested positive for the coronavirus, she reportedly told Health Ministry officials she had been infected by her driver, despite knowing that to be untrue.

Later, Gamliel admitted that she had indeed visited a synagogue in Tiberias, apologized for violating the lockdown and promised she would pay the required fine.