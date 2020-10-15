MK Bezalel Smotrich responds to dispersed wedding in Givat Ze'ev: What frustrates me the most is that it could have been different.

My stomach has been turning for a few hours and I can't find words. A chain of mistakes and tragedies: An illegal and irresponsible wedding, harsh treatment of the family by the police, poor judgment by the police officers, a violent and unacceptable result, widespread public pain and anger, division and controversy, wounds and scars that will stay with us for a long time.

And what frustrates me the most is that it could have been different. It was possible to create consciousness and trust and cooperation. I do not know if it would have been possible to reach a perfect result, but certainly it would have been possible to reach a much better result than the current disaster. But for that you need leadership. And it is gone.

I begged to be the coronavirus project manager for the haredi public just to prevent this rift and this tragedy. To try. Try and make it look a little different.

Now, when there is no trust and there is so much bad blood, it is already much harder. I doubt that it is possible. Still, I'm ready to report for the mission tomorrow morning and do everything I can to try to fix it.