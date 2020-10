As we step into the new year of 5781 we begin again to learn how G-d created our world, and why.

What would motivate G-d to fashion time and space out of complete and utter oneness, and from there create a world of living, breathing things, and from there to fashion a highly unlikely, and ultimately very problematic creation called man?

The opening chapters of Genesis suggest that the answer to all these questions can be found in our own pursuit of our true intended selves.