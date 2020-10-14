First Lady reveals: Our son had COVID-19 too

Melania Trump reveals that her son Barron also had COVID-19, but showed no symptoms and has since tested negative.

First Lady Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday that, in addition to her and President Donald Trump, their son Barron also had COVID-19.

The First Lady made that revelation in a post on the White House website entitled “My personal experience with COVID-19”.

“It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news,” she wrote.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” added Trump.

The First Lady also noted that she experienced minimal symptoms, “though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team.”

“As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family—thank you doesn’t say enough,” she wrote.

Trump also noted in her post, “Our country has overcome many hardships and much adversity, and it is my hope COVID-19 will be another obstacle we will be able to tell future generations we overcame—and learned from in the process.”

She concluded by reporting that she has tested negative and hopes to resume her duties as soon as I can. “Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.”

“Thank you to everyone who reached out, and offered well wishes and prayers for our family. You remain in ours as well,” the post concluded.

President Trump announced on October 2 that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. He was later taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days receiving treatment before being discharged.

Earlier this week, the White House physician confirmed that the President had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.