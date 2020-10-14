Letter to Gal Gadot - on playing Cleopatra

The G-d of Israel has bestowed you with abundant blessing. I doubt very much that He is happy with your choice of roles.

Dear Gal Gadot

Firstly, as an Israeli movie producer and film director (“Stories of Rebbe Nachman,” starring Yehuda Barkan, may he have a speedy recovery from his battle with the Coronavirus), I stand by your side against the growing opposition to your portraying Cleopatra in a future film production, simply because you are an Israeli.

However, I must admit that I was deeply chagrined when I first read about your decision, before the “woke” opposition began.

Is there a shortage of dramatic roles you could portray about Jewish heroines? Why bother with a remake of the Cleopatra story? What benefit will it bring to the world? What pride will it bring to the Jewish People?

Yes, it will bring you money and attention, but at this point in your very successful career, whatever film you star in will garner you both a bundle of money and fame.

The G-d of Israel has bestowed you with abundant blessing. I doubt very much that He is happy with your choice of roles. Has He brought you to such stardom to portray a character who is a symbol of lust, crazed jealousy, and war?

True, who am I to advise you how to run your career? By Hollywood standards, my name hardly appears on the IMDb chart of filmmakers. But in the great movie theater in Heaven, my modest, low-budget film swept all of the major awards.

So allow me to make you an offer I hope you will not refuse.

I will be happy to write an original screenplay for you and direct you in a movie in the role of one of the following Jewish heroines of your choice: our matriarch Rachel, the prophetess Miriam, Rahav, Devorah, Bat Sheva, Queen Ester, Yehudit the Maccabee, Rachel - wife of Rabbi Akiva, or in more modern times, Sarah Aronson, the poet Rachel, Henrietta Szold, Hannah Senesh, Geula Cohen, Anna Frank, or Miriam Levinger.

For the pride of the Jewish People and to insure your place in the Motion Academy in the Sky, I urge you to accept my offer.

Sincerely, Tzvi Fishman.

Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."