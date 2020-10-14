Deri: Haredim are ready to explode

Interior Minister Areyh Deri warned Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein that if no agreement is reached on the resumption of studies at haredi yeshivas, the reaction will be severe, Kan News reported.

"If you do not reach an agreement with us on opening the yeshivas, a revolt will break out. We are going to explode - there will be major violations," Deri said.

A source involved in formulating the outline said that the current situation would lead to yeshivas being opened next week, a move which is contrary to Health Ministry recommendations but backed by leading rabbis.

Earlier, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levy briefed the haredi media Wednesday on efforts to combat the coronavirus in which he explained why the health system opposes the resumption of studies at yeshivas at the current stage.

"We know that quite a few of the red localities are haredi or mixed cities. Morbidity is high but it is declining. There is a circumstantial connection between the [yeshiva] studies in the haredi sector and morbidity," he said.

"We do not want to see policemen enter the schools. We want to reach understandings out of respect for the Torah and the rabbis," said Prof. Levy.

He said, "Last night we sat with rabbis. We want to reach agreements. We will not be sent, and I am not sure it is possible, to see police officers in schools. That is not why there are police officers. We do not want to see children in fear because police officers come in to enforce restrictions."

The head of the efforts to combat coronavirus in the haredi sector, Maj. Gen. Roni Numa, added, "The decline we saw in the general sector 8-9 days ago is now being seen in the haredi sector, but the numbers are still high. Of the 2,256 infected people who were discovered in the last day, about 36% are from the haredi community. We have to wait until Tuesday to understand the consequences of the holiday."