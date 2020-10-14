Watch: Violent dispersal of Givat Ze'ev wedding

Police forces were called this evening, Wednesday, to a house in Givat Ze'ev where a wedding was being held in violation of restrictions.

The police officers who arrived at the scene noticed dozens of participants and asked them to leave the place.

According to police, "some of those present began to gather around the policemen, interrupted them in the performance of their duties and attacked them."

It was further reported that "one suspect was arrested for questioning. The owner of the house where the incident took place was fined."

However, the participants at the event claimed that the police used severe violence against them. In one of the videos posted, a bleeding man was seen being dragged by police, and several participants testified that he had been severely beaten and punched.