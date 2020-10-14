PM: We will open the skies, bring more economic aid

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu published a video Wednesday night in which he addressed the issues which will be discussed at the Coronavirus Cabinet's meeting tomorrow.

"I think you all see that the lockdown I led and the government approved is working. The number of infections decreases daily and the infection rate decreases daily. It is important and good and I will make sure we get out of quarantine as soon as possible, but carefully and gradually," Netanyahu began.

He said: "Tomorrow I will convene the Coronavirus Cabinet and the first thing we will decide on is a separate exit strategy to move from lockdown to red cities. The mayors will be given the tools so as not to endanger the rest of the population. The second thing is that I support the opening of the skies. That is because all the experts told me there was no health hazard here."

"The third thing is that I intend to bring more financial assistance together with the Finance Minister. I hear the distress and difficulties of the self-employed, the businesses, young people and others as well. We will offer you more help, you are not alone," the prime minister concluded.

At the same time, the Health Ministry reported that 2,285 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the last day out of 45,151 tests which were performed. The positivity rate was 5.4%.

The number of patients in serious condition fell to 755, 241 of whom are on respirators.

On the other hand, the death toll from the disease continues to rise and now stands at 2,098.