Ben Gurion airport opens tomorrow at midnight

AG says continued closure of airport is problematic, as airlines are threatening lawsuits.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev have agreed to return to the "open skies" outline starting tomorrow at midnight, Channel 12 reported.

The Attorney General clarified in the internal discussions that there is a problem in the continued closure of Ben Gurion Airport, because the airlines are threatening lawsuits following the damages caused to them.

From the beginning of the closure, there has been a restriction on flights from Ben Gurion Airport and only passengers who purchased a ticket before the closure took effect have been allowed to fly.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev yesterday called on ministers to open Ben Gurion airport as early as Thursday, even if other easing of restrictions only take effect on Sunday.