Pompeo encourages Saudis to normalize with Israel

"We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalizing its relationships as well," US Secretary of State says at meeting with Saudi FM.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday encouraged Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel, in what would be a massive boost for the Jewish state amid normalization by two other Gulf Arab kingdoms.

Bahrain, which tightly coordinates its foreign policy with Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on September 15 signed the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel at the White House.

Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pompeo said the agreement "contributed greatly to our shared goals for regional peace and security."

"They reflect a changing dynamic in the region, one in which countries rightly recognize the need for regional cooperation to counter Iranian influence and generate prosperity," Pompeo said.

"We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalizing its relationships as well. We want to thank them for the assistance they've had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far."

Pompeo said the United States "supports a robust program of arms sales to Saudi Arabia," saying the effort helps "protect its citizens and sustains American jobs."

He also announced that the United States had acquired a 26-acre (10.5-hectare) site to build a new US embassy in Riyadh.

Alongside work on US missions in Jeddah and Dhahran, the United States is spending more than $1 billion on diplomatic construction in the kingdom, Pompeo said.