Bennett released from the hospital

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was released from Soroka Hospital Wednesday afternoon after receiving treatment for his back.

"I have been released. And I am making a working visit here to the corona ward at Sheba Hospital, to learn from them about the battle against the coronavirus," Bennett wrote on his Facebook account.

Earlier, Bennett tweeted: “I underwent back treatment yesterday (under anesthesia – sorry if I wasn’t available). I feel great.”

Bennett thanked the Sheba medical staff, writing, “A big thank you to the dedicated medical staff at Sheba Medical Center. I’m going to be getting out in the next few hours. Thank you for your support – you’re my source of strength! I’m going to come back to work on your behalf again.”

The former Defense Minister was admitted to Sheba Medical Center on Tuesday, after he complained of neck pains.