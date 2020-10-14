Permanent hearing loss reported as a result of Covid infection

So far, this is the only such case described by doctors, in a 45-year-old asthmatic from the UK.

In a highly unusual case, a 45-year-old man from the United Kingdom has been left with partial irreversible hearing loss following coronavirus infection.

The BBC reports that this is the first such case doctors have seen linked to the pandemic, although hearing loss is not unheard of as a result of other viral infections.

The patient concerned has asthma and was admitted to hospital after developing breathing difficulties. After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was placed on a ventilator and was also given various drugs as well as a blood transfusion. He was able to be weaned from the ventilator after 30 days, but then developed tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and reported being unable to hear in his left ear.

Testing revealed that the hearing loss was caused either by damage to a nerve or to the middle ear (or both) and finding no other explanation, doctors are working under the assumption that the hearing loss is associated with the coronavirus. They administered steroids which appeared to help somewhat, but according to several experts, steroids can only avert permanent hearing loss if given early enough – and in this case, it was apparently too late to avoid what seems to be permanent damage.

Researchers have suggested that the coronavirus can enter and infect a certain type of receptor found in cells both in the lungs – the virus’ usual target – and in the ear, which is far more unusual. Given the circumstances of this particular case, they recommend that doctors keep an eye out for hearing loss among those being treated for Covid-19.