Following treatment, Bennett to be discharged from hospital

'I feel great', says Yamina chief, ahead of his release from the hospital after undergoing back treatment.

Yamina party chairman MK Naftali Bennett is expected to be discharged from Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan Wednesday, after receiving treatment for his back.

“I underwent back treatment yesterday (under anesthesia – sorry if I wasn’t available),” Bennett tweeted Wednesday. “I feel great.”

Bennett thanked the Sheba medical staff, writing, “A big thank you to the dedicated medical staff at Sheba Medical Center. I’m going to be getting out in the next few hours. Thank you for your support – you’re my source of strength! I’m going to come back to work on your behalf again.”

The former Defense Minister was admitted to Sheba Medical Center on Tuesday, after he complained of neck pains.