Rosh Kollel Rabbi Yaakov Elcharar laid to rest

Members of the Ramot community in Jerusalem were shocked on Sunday by the sudden passing of 52-year-old Rosh Kollel of the Maalot David Yeshiva, Rabbi Yaakov Elcharar. Elcharar was healthy, and had just finished dismantling his sukkah, when he collapsed from a heart attack.

Rabbi Elcharar lived an inspiring life: From his upbringing in Morocco, to his journey to Jerusalem to immerse himself in Torah studies. Perhaps the most touching part of the Elcharar family’s story was their long wait for children. After 12 years of yearning for a child, long after many had given up hope, they were blessed with a daughter. 9 years later, they had a second daughter.

Rbbiv Elcharar loved his long-awaited daughters deeply. This makes it even more painful to watch the moving video footage of the two teenage girls weeping at their father’s funeral:

Tragically, Rabbi Elcharar will not merit to live his lifelong dream of escorting his daughters to the chuppah. Funds are being collected for the girls’ futures, as well as assisting his widow Mrs. Esther Elcharar, who has lost her income due to coronavirus lockdowns.

