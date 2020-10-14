Bnei Brak records 62% drop in new coronavirus cases

The number of those recovering is now double the number of new cases.

The haredi city of Bnei Brak has registered a 62% decrease in its number of coronavirus carriers, according to official data from the Health Ministry. In the last week, 1,610 people were newly diagnosed with coronavirus, a far lower number than the week before that, when 4,181 diagnoses were made.

In addition, 565 Bnei Brak residents were recorded as having made a full recovery in the last few days, while just 231 new cases were confirmed during the same period.

The Bnei Brak municipality is leading the city’s battle against the epidemic, using various means including widespread testing, programs to help the city’s elderly residents who are at high risk, and enforcement of regulations prohibiting public gatherings in cooperation with local community heads and rabbis.

A spokesperson from the municipality stated: “The trend of recovery is continuing, making it unnecessary to prolong the lockdown the city has been under for the past few weeks. The government should now do everything in its power to enable schooling to resume, businesses to reopen, and citizens to return to normal life as far as possible, while adhering to guidelines to protect the public’s health.”