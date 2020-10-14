Reporter makes anti-Semitic death threat against Anchorage mayor

The mayor of Alaska’s largest city has resigned, after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a journalist.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, 58, resigned Tuesday from his position as mayor of Anchorage, following revelations of a relationship with 41-year-old Fox/ABC reporter Maria Athens.

Athens was arrested last Friday night after an alleged altercation at the Fox/ABC studio with the station manager, Scott Centers. Athens allegedly punched Centers in the face just outside of the studio, and later struck an officer. She was released on bail Monday, and is charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

In the days leading up to her arrest, Athens accused Berkowitz of having a romantic relationship with her, and accused the mayor of pedophilia.

Local media outlets have reported that Athens made the accusation after a businesswoman Athens was interviewing claimed that her daughter, a professional escort, had been hired by Berkowitz. The daughter, who is an adult, later took to Twitter to deny her mother’s claim.

The mayor admitted to having an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with Athens, but denied accusations of pedophilia.

“It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as the mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage,” a statement released by Berkowitz said. “My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required.”

The mayor’s office also pushed back against Athen’s claims the Berkowitz posted inappropriate photos on an “underage girls website”.

“The slanderous allegations from Your Alaska Link reporter Maria Athens are categorically false and appear to be the product of someone who is hostile and unwell.”

“We spoke with Ms. Athens’ employer, general manager Scott Centers, who emphatically disavowed his employee’s comments.”

On Friday, Athens left a voicemail for Berkowitz, threatening to murder the mayor and his wife.

The nearly sixty-second voice message was littered with anti-Semitic remarks:

“Ethan, it's Maria Athens from Fox/ABC/CW/News Net National Alaska. Uh, I just learned through my Emmy-award winning journalism you're also a pedophile and like little girls and children, and there's a website. I'm so f***ing exposing you. I'm gonna get an Emmy.”

“So you either turn yourself in, kill yourself, or do what you need to do. I will personally kill you and Mara Kimmel my goddamn self, you Jewish piece of living f***ing s***. You have met your match, motherf*****. You have met your mother****** match. I can't believe- I am such a good person, and thought I loved you. I f***ing hate- I don't even hate you. I will pray for your Zionist f***ing ass, you piece of shit loser. And, I'm putting this on the news tonight. Bye! Have a great Friday, you mother*****!”