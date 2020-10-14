Joe Biden is not a friend of Israel

Biden implemented Obama's foreign policy because he agreed with it. His presidency would be a third Obama term. Opinion.

President Donald Trump’s testing positive for Chinese virus triggered an outpouring of glee and animosity from Democrats. Leading Democrats blamed him for bringing it on himself.

At a town hall hosted by NBC on October 5, 2020, Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democrat Party nominee, suggested President Trump bore some responsibility for his positive Chinese virus test. Biden sided with China on the Chinese-virus pandemic and called Trump xenophobic for his early response to ban flights from China. The Democrat Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said on MSNBC that Trump’s actions during the Chinese virus pandemic were “a brazen invitation for something like this to happen.” Many Democrats opined that Trump’s diagnosis could help their nominee clinch the presidency.



There is nothing in the history of Biden, that would qualify him for the presidency, and much that should disqualify him. The most important job he has ever held was as vice president to the most anti-Israel administration in American history. America’s best days were over was the theme during the Obama-Biden administration. Now, Biden’s plan include radical Democrats’ Green New Deal, banning fracking, which will destroy America’s energy industry.



America lost nearly 10,000 factories while Biden was vice president. The Obama-Biden administration freely allowed China to pillage American factories, plunder American communities, and steal America’s most precious secrets.

Biden’s entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party. Biden supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, one of the greatest geopolitical and economic disasters in world history. Biden helped to give China permanent most favored nation status.

Trump made up for the stagnation of the American economy for the entirety of the Obama-Biden administration. Trump made favorable trade deals; bringing back manufacturing jobs, helping consumers, contractors, farmers, inventors, etc. Per Gallup poll, even during the pandemic, 56% of American voters said they are better off now than in 2016.



Under the Obama-Biden administration, US foreign policy had one setback after another, punctuated by disasters. Obama made the administration’s decision that fundamentally transformed America’s foreign policy. But Biden implemented the foreign policy because he agreed with it.



In March 2010, on an official visit to Israel, Biden criticized an Israeli plan to build homes for Jews in Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish state. Prior to his visit, the Obama-Biden administration warned various Israeli government ministers that it viewed construction of housing for Jews in Jerusalem with hostility. But it pressured Israel to permit construction of homes for Arabs in Jerusalem, and harshly opposed all moves by the government to destroy illegal construction in Arab neighborhoods and in Area C.



Biden’s actions in the Middle East were not about stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons, but stopping Israel from stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons. The Obama-Biden administration’s years-long negotiations with Iran allowed time to multiply, disperse, and fortify Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Obama administration’s leakage of Israel’s secret agreement with Azerbaijan sabotaged Israeli preemptive attempts to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities. Azerbaijan would have allowed Israeli warplanes to refuel during attacks on the nuclear facilities.



From its beginning, the Obama-Biden administration indicated its willingness to alienate America’s friends and embolden America’s enemies, and stated its commitment to talk to Iran “without preconditions.” After the Iranian Revolution of 1979, America imposed sanctions against Iran and expanded them in 1995 to include firms dealing with the Iranian government. The revolution replaced a pro-Western monarchy with an anti-Western authoritarian theocracy. American assets were confiscated. 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days.



The Obama-Biden administration ignored those US property claims against Iran, and Iran’s funding, providing equipment, weapons, training and giving sanctuary to terrorists; offered Iran economic inducements “without preconditions,” and a pledge not to seek “regime change.” The preconditions were not whimsical excuses to avoid talks. They were unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council, agreed upon after the IAEA reported that Iran was in violation of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.



The Obama-Biden administration orchestrated the 2015 agreement of Iran with China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, and United States, plus Germany and the European Union, on Iran’s nuclear program, which ended the international sanctions regime against Iran, and permitted Iran to develop advanced centrifuges.



Iran’s goal is the destruction of America, yet the Obama-Biden’s solution was to appease Iran by letting Iran increase its destructive might, get nuclear weapons capability and get the ayatollahs $150 billion.



Thankfully, in October 2017, President Trump overruled his-then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster, and declined to certify to Congress that Iran was in compliance with the nuclear deal, when the Iranians were breaching the deal.



In May 2018, Trump announced America’s withdrawal from the Iran deal, and imposed crippling sanctions on the ayatollahs.

In January 2020, Trump ordered a lethal strike against Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; a designated terrorist organization. Soleimani was considered the second most powerful person in Iran, subordinate to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



In October 2017, Trump withdrew the US from UNESCO, the UN’s cultural body, over its long-standing anti-Israel bias.



The Obama-Biden State Department even erased all the captions on archival photos of US dignitaries in Jerusalem that referred to the location as Jerusalem, Israel; demonstrating a deep-seated hostility and bigotry to the history of the Jewish people.

And in 2018, against fierce opposition from Democrats, President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; effecting the 1995 Act of Congress to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, which he described as the “eternal capital of the Jewish people.” As Trump stated, “Israel has made its capital in the city of Jerusalem, the capital the Jewish people established in ancient times.”

The Obama-Biden administration not only refused to transfer the US Embassy to Jerusalem, it rejected even symbolic acceptance of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem. The Obama-Biden State Department erased all the captions on archival photos of US dignitaries in Jerusalem that referred to the location as Jerusalem, Israel; demonstrating a deep-seated hostility and bigotry to the history of the Jewish people.



Trump also rejected the Obama-Biden administration’s anti-Israel legacy. Under Trump, Israel is once again America’s close ally. Egypt and the Sunni monarchies are once again America’s friends. China and North Korea are perplexed that America is no longer appeasing. America’s enemies now fear it is dangerously unpredictable, while allies believe it is now more reliable.



In March 2019, President Trump officially recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Furthermore, Trump’s decision to remove the US from the antisemitic UN Human Rights Council, which the Obama-Biden administration joined despite its open bigotry against Jews;

Trump’s ending of funding to the genocidal, antisemitic UN Refugee Works Agency for the Palestinians, which the Obama-Biden administration expanded;

Trump’s decision to cut funding to the terrorist-financing Palestinian Authority; which the Obama-Biden administration increased; Trump’s closing the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington, which the Obama-Biden administration upgraded; etc.; were moves of historic significance in the fight against antisemitism and for Jewish rights.



Trump made America energy independent, which has advantages in Mid-East deliberations.

The Trump-orchestrated Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain are a historic achievement, the first in the Middle East since Israel signed a treaty with Jordan in 1994.

By exposing the intransigence and corruption of the Palestinian authorities, and thereby removing them from diplomatic deliberations, the Trump administration reestablished the “peace process” as a negotiation between states that have incentives to band together. One of the principal geopolitical reasons for Sunni nations and Israel to strengthen ties was the Obama-Biden administration’s coddling of Iran.



Biden and other leading Democrats have long argued that wider peace would not be possible without acquiescing to the Palestinians first. After the Trump administration moved the American Embassy to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem, the same people warned that an eruption of violence would envelop the Middle East. They made the same claim after Trump lethally struck Soleimani. They were all wrong.



Under the Obama-Biden administration, ISIS, which Obama dismissively called “Junior Varsity,” seized eastern Syria and northern Iraq. Trump expunged the Obama-Biden administration’s hamstringing rules of engagement, and unleashed US Special Forces with sufficient power to wipe ISIS of the Iraqi-Syrian landmass. This culminated in October 2019 with the raid on the Caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose killing indicated that Trump can exert significant influence in the region and in the fight against terrorism.



The Obama-Biden administration reoriented America’s Middle East policy in favor of the ayatollahs, to make Iran the regional superpower in the Middle East, and disfavored America’s traditional allies: Israel, Egypt and the Sunni Arab monarchies. In that sense, Biden was not bamboozled by Iran and Obama. Biden got the Middle East he wanted; a pivot towards a regime seeking America’s and Israel’s destruction.



Biden is not a friend of Israel. A Biden presidency would be a third Obama term, as far as Israel is concerned. Thankfully, the accomplishments and successes of Donald Trump, the most pro-Israel American president in history, would get Trump re-elected US President.





Dr. Aviel Sheyin-Stevens is a Registered Patent Attorney based in Florida, USA. He earned his Doctorate in Law from the University of Miami.