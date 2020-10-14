While 'unfair' to force her to choose between Sunni and Shia, nevertheless she'd choose Iran because people there enjoy 'greater freedom'.

Lebanese Free Patriotic Movement Vice President May Khreich said in an interview on Sawt Beirut Radio (Lebanon) that if she must choose between Saudi Arabia and Iran, she would prefer Iran, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Khreich called it unfair to ask her to choose between her Sunni and Shiite compatriots, but that she would choose Iran because she is told that people there enjoy "greater freedom".

When the host pointed that Saudi Arabia had provided Lebanon with aid and support, Khreich replied that she loves carpet weaving and that it teaches patience. Khreich’s remarks caused a stir on social media.