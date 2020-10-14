UK magazine fires diversity editor over her Holocaust jokes

The British edition of the fashion magazine Grazia fired an editor who made remarks she later acknowledged were anti-Semitic.

A spokesperson for Bauer Media, the publisher of the Italian magazine’s UK edition, said Stephanie Yeboah “will no longer be writing as a contributing editor of Grazia” following “an internal review,” the Daily Mail reported on Saturday

Yeboah, 31, on Thursday apologized for statements she made on Twitter about Jews and the Holocaust.

“To plead ignorance is no excuse, I should have known better than to make these kind of comments about events which remain a source of unimaginable trauma for the Jewish community,” Yeboah said in a statement.

“In these tweets, I made very ignorant and antisemitic comments about the Jewish community,” she added.

In one of the tweets, Yeboah wrote: “AUSCHWITZ Gas Chamber Music LMAO SMH.”

In another, she wrote: “Every Jew has an attic, but not every attic has Jews.”

She has also written that the attention paid to Holocaust remembrance eclipses crimes committed against “brown people.”

Yeboah, a blogger, was hired by Grazia as an editor last month to promote diversity and inclusion.

Yeboah's tweets were publicized by a report in the Private Eye.

After the report's publication, Yeboah deleted the offensive tweets.